Wapello County man charged with possession and sex offender registry violations

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAPELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 27th, 2022 at about 11:00 pm, the Iowa State Patrol conducted a traffic stop on 27-year-old John O’Brien. A search of the vehicle was conducted after K9 Hex of the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office, who were assisting on the stop, alerted his handlers.

Officers located a substance believed to be marijuana inside the vehicle. Deputies conducted a compliance check and discovered that O’Brien was a registered sex offender who had several violations of the sex offender registry.

O’Brien was charged with Possession of Marijuana - 2nd Offense, OWI 1st-Drugged, and Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry.

