Little change in our weather to come

More pleasant, and quiet, conditions continue into the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Weather will be very consistent into the foreseeable future, with comfortable conditions and very little to no precipitation.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, with lows generally in the mid 40s which eliminates the threat of additional frost in the morning for now. Skies will also be mostly sunny for most days, with a few clouds possible toward next week. Our weather pattern remains stagnant, with no rainfall expected in the next week.

