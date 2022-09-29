Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals with the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said they arrested a man wanted on one federal warrant and 11 local warrants on Wednesday in Anamosa.

Officials said 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted by the FBI for possession of a firearm by a felon, and by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on charges of eluding, interference with official acts and numerous other firearm and drug related charges.

Investigators said Taylor has a violent criminal history, including a juvenile conviction of murder.

The fugitive task force was able to track Taylor to a home in Anamosa, where they say he was living with family. At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, U.S. Marshals, Anamosa police and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taylor at the home in the 400 block of Knoll Street.

Law enforcement said Taylor tried to flee from the rear of the home before being taken into custody.

Taylor is being held at the Linn County Correctional Center, where officials say he awaits an initial appearance in federal court.

