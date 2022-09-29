Nice weather keeps rolling into the weekend

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our weather pattern continues to look dry for quite some time around southeastern Iowa. Plan on sunny afternoons and clear, cool nights. Highs today should reach well into the 60s, with lower 70s starting tomorrow. The weather looks great for any outdoor events you may have planned for the weekend as highs hold into the lower 70s and lows stay into the 40s. For an October football game, those conditions will be ideal in Iowa City on Saturday. Going into next week, plan on a continuation of highs around 70, though there might be a few more bouts of clouds at times. A cold front looks to pass by the area sometime around next Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John O'Brien
Wapello County man charged with possession and sex offender registry violations
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
Sioux City man’s ‘hairy dog’ Frank is rare breed
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for 3-year-old Emerhys Guthrie was a...
Good Samaritan steps in after 3-year-old walks out of daycare
Police announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been captured after he escaped a Las...
Convicted killer who escaped correctional center back in custody
Authorities in West Virginia say two police officers apparently overdosed after a suspect threw...
Officers suffer overdose after man throws drugs in their faces, authorities say

Latest News

Quiet and cool tonight.
Extremely quiet and consistent weather continues
Quiet and cool tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Another sunny and nice fall day
Frost is the weather word to pay attention to tonight and tomorrow morning. It appears it is...
First Alert Forecast