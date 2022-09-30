Copy-and-paste weather

Another set of very nice days ahead.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We continue with excellent weather conditions through the weekend as our weather pattern remains relatively unchanged.

We could see periods of scattered cloud cover at times over the next several days, with an increasing chance for that type of activity toward early next week. Otherwise, expect lows generally in the 40s, trending slightly toward the 50s next week, and highs in 70s.

A slight warming trend leads through Tuesday, with a more significant cool down afterward. Temperatures may only be in the 50s for highs by the end of next work week.

There still no chances for rain in our 7-day forecast.

