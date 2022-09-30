Former VP Pence speaks at rally in Wilton

Mike Pence.
Mike Pence.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Iowa ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

He said the November election is an opportunity for what he calls “an American comeback.”

“Come 2024, Iowa will again set the course for strong conservative leadership in America,” Pence said. “If we win back our state and our congress in 2022, we will win back America.”

Vice President Pence spoke at the 15th Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner in Wilton on Thursday.

State Republican chairman, Jeff Kaufmann and his son, state representative Bobby Kaufmann, hosted the event.

In addition to the midterms, Pence addressed several other topics, including abortion and the economy.

