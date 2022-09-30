A great finish to September, nice weekend ahead

Plan on a nice finish to September with highs into the lower 70s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - High pressure is firmly in control of our weather through the weekend. What does this mean for you? A continuation of sunny afternoons, nice nights and light wind! Plan on wonderful weather for tomorrow’s big matchup between Michigan and Iowa. Looking ahead to next week, high pressure keeps the pattern blocked until a cold front comes through on Thursday. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John O'Brien
Wapello County man charged with possession and sex offender registry violations
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Iowa among GOP states suing Biden administration over student loan plan
An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police search for 5 shooters in high school football ambush that killed 14-year-old
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
Sioux City man’s ‘hairy dog’ Frank is rare breed

Latest News

Clear skies are expected again tonight.
Little change in our weather to come
Clear skies are expected again tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Nice weather keeps rolling into the weekend
Quiet and cool tonight.
Extremely quiet and consistent weather continues