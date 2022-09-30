Man who survived Rittenhouse shooting seeks name change

FILE - Gaige Grosskreutz watches video of the shooting as he testifies about being shot in the...
FILE - Gaige Grosskreutz watches video of the shooting as he testifies about being shot in the right bicep during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Nov. 8, 2021. Grosskreutz, who survived a shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse that left two others dead during a Wisconsin protest in 2020, has filed a secret petition to change his legal name because of what he now says was continued harassment related to the case. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP, File)(Mark Hertzberg/POOL | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The man who survived a shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse that left two others dead during a Wisconsin protest in 2020 has filed a secret petition to change his legal name because of what he now says was continued harassment related to the case.

Gaige Grosskreutz has called for an investigation by the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court on how the sealed petition was leaked to a conservative news outlet this week.

Grosskreutz, 29, of West Allis, issued a statement after the petition became public. It said he has received death threats in the two years since he was shot in the arm during a protest in Kenosha and that he was seeking the name change to protect him and his family.

“But the real story here isn’t that I am seeking to change my name, but that a process that is supposed to protect and shield those in danger was undermined and sealed information was released to the right wing media within hours of my filing,” the statement said.

Grosskreutz’s attorney, Kimberley Motley, has requested records of who had access to the petition on Tuesday, the day it was filed with the clerk.

Clerk of Courts George Christenson said he has begun looking into the matter, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Grosskreutz was shot by Rittenhouse on Aug. 25, 2020, minutes after Rittenhouse fatally shot two other men with an AR-15-style rifle during a violent protest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake Jr.

The jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges after he claimed he shot all three men in self-defense.

The confidential name change petition was first reported by the Kenosha County Eye, whose editor, Kevin Mathewson, was himself a figure in the protest. Mathewson is a former Kenosha alderman who called for armed people to come and defend the city in a post to a Facebook account called The Kenosha Guard.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Iowa among GOP states suing Biden administration over student loan plan
John O'Brien
Wapello County man charged with possession and sex offender registry violations
An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police search for 5 shooters in high school football ambush that killed 14-year-old
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
Sioux City man’s ‘hairy dog’ Frank is rare breed

Latest News

Tulsa police say Brandon Herd was arrested for raping a woman at gunpoint at a hotel.
Police: Man dressed as woman arrested for raping woman at gunpoint
Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
President Biden spoke about Putin's claims to Ukrainian territories, announcing he won't get...
Biden: Putin won't get away with 'sham routine'
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
President Joe Biden speaks in this file photo. The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000...
Biden vows Russia won’t ‘get away with’ Ukraine annexation