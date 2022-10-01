A beautiful start to October

A beautiful start to October
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s the first official day of October and we’re starting the day with clear skies and temperatures in the 40s. It will be a picture-perfect afternoon with a sunny sky and highs rising into the low to mid 70s. Overnight, temperatures will cool back into the 40s. Sunday will be just as lovely in the 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

Sunshine, some clouds and temperatures in the 70s will continue into the workweek. However, our pattern is expected to change by midweek after a cold front travels through the Midwest, dropping highs back into the 60s by Thursday with overnight lows in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having...
Former restaurant co-owner arrested after hidden cameras found in bathroom
One year since Xavior Harrelson’s remains was found
One high school player from Iowa is encouraging girls like her to get out on the field.
Iowa female high school football player hopes to inspire others
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9

Latest News

Comfortable conditions again overnight.
Copy-and-paste weather
Comfortable conditions again overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
A great finish to September, nice weekend ahead
Clear skies are expected again tonight.
Little change in our weather to come