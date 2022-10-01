Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

A former substitute teacher who was accused of raping a student and threatening her was found dead inside a St. Louis County Justice Center cell. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A former substitute teacher accused of raping a student in Missouri was found dead inside a St. Louis-area jail.

KMOV reports that 30-year-old Brandon Holbrook was found dead inside a St. Louis County Justice Center cell Monday afternoon, with his initial cause of death unknown.

Authorities said Holbrook, a former substitute teacher in the Mehlville School District, was previously charged with three counts of statutory rape and six counts of statutory sodomy.

According to police, the incident involved a 14-year-old girl Holbrook met while teaching at Bernard Middle School. Police said he started grooming the student through social media platforms while exchanging messages and pictures in May. Police allege Holbrook raped the girl at her home on three separate occasions.

Authorities said Holbrook threatened the student not to tell anyone about what happened.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody and booked into the St. Louis County Justice Center before he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having...
Former restaurant co-owner arrested after hidden cameras found in bathroom
One year since Xavior Harrelson’s remains was found
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
One high school player from Iowa is encouraging girls like her to get out on the field.
Iowa female high school football player hopes to inspire others

Latest News

FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
A woman struck by a bull credits the animal for saving her life after finding cancer.
Woman credits bull for saving her life
Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast
Ole Miss honors James Meredith 60 years after integration
Ole Miss honors James Meredith 60 years after integration
The spills along the Nord Stream pipeline are pictured in this still from the video released by...
Danes: Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking