Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian’s passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning.

Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina’s coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York. The powerful storm terrorized millions of people for most of the week and officials say it’s blamed for at least 27 deaths in Florida, three deaths in Cuba and one in North Carolina. But authorities say they expect the death toll to rise further.

