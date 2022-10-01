Ole Miss honors James Meredith 60 years after integration

Ole Miss honors James Meredith 60 years after integration
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi is paying tribute to James Meredith 60 years after integration. White protesters erupted into violence in 1962 as he became the first Black student to enroll in what was then a bastion of Deep South segregation. A local resident and a French journalist were killed in the violence on the Oxford campus.

The 89-year-old Meredith was honored Saturday at an Ole Miss football game. The university is having several other events to mark six decades of integration. Meredith spoke at a celebration Wednesday, saying it was the best day he ever lived. But he also said problems remain and he wants people to abide by the Ten Commandments.

