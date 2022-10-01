Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Orlene has grown to hurricane strength and is heading for an expected landfall on Mexico’s northwestern Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph early Saturday.

Orlene is forecast to hit land sometime Monday in Sinaloa state, in the region around the resort city of Mazatlan. However, Orlene may bring heavy rains and high winds to the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta as it passes offshore. Puerto Vallarta closed its port to ship and boat traffic on Saturday as a precaution.

