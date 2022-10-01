Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test

Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test
Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — Western countries are leading a simultaneous push at the U.N.’s top human rights body to scrutinize human rights in two of the world’s most influential countries: China and Russia. The West wants to increase the attention given to allegations of abuses in China’s western Xinjiang region and the Russian government’s crackdown on dissent and protest against its war in Ukraine.

Diplomats and rights advocates acknowledge that going after the two powers at the same Human Rights Council meeting carries risks and challenges, and say the outcome of votes on the issues by the end of the council’s session on Oct. 7 is likely to resonate widely.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having...
Former restaurant co-owner arrested after hidden cameras found in bathroom
One year since Xavior Harrelson’s remains was found
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
One high school player from Iowa is encouraging girls like her to get out on the field.
Iowa female high school football player hopes to inspire others

Latest News

FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
A woman struck by a bull credits the animal for saving her life after finding cancer.
Woman credits bull for saving her life
Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast
Ole Miss honors James Meredith 60 years after integration
Ole Miss honors James Meredith 60 years after integration
The spills along the Nord Stream pipeline are pictured in this still from the video released by...
Danes: Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking