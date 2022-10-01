Women protesters demand more security after Afghan bombing

Women protesters demand more security after Afghan bombing
Women protesters demand more security after Afghan bombing(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A group of Afghan women has protested a suicide bombing that killed or wounded dozens of students in a Shiite education center in the capital Kabul, demanding better security from the Taliban-run government. The demonstration Saturday was quickly broken up by Taliban police.

The bomber struck an education center Friday packed with hundreds of students in a Shiite neighborhood, killing 19 people and wounding 27. Among the casualties were teenagers taking practice university entrance exams. The morning explosion at the center took place in Kabul’s Dashti Barchi neighborhood, an area populated mostly by ethnic Hazaras, who belong to Afghanistan’s minority Shiite community.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having...
Former restaurant co-owner arrested after hidden cameras found in bathroom
One year since Xavior Harrelson’s remains was found
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
One high school player from Iowa is encouraging girls like her to get out on the field.
Iowa female high school football player hopes to inspire others

Latest News

FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
A woman struck by a bull credits the animal for saving her life after finding cancer.
Woman credits bull for saving her life
Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast
Ole Miss honors James Meredith 60 years after integration
Ole Miss honors James Meredith 60 years after integration
The spills along the Nord Stream pipeline are pictured in this still from the video released by...
Danes: Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking