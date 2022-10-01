Women protesters demand more security after Afghan bombing

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A group of Afghan women has protested a suicide bombing that killed or wounded dozens of students in a Shiite education center in the capital Kabul, demanding better security from the Taliban-run government. The demonstration Saturday was quickly broken up by Taliban police.

The bomber struck an education center Friday packed with hundreds of students in a Shiite neighborhood, killing 19 people and wounding 27. Among the casualties were teenagers taking practice university entrance exams. The morning explosion at the center took place in Kabul’s Dashti Barchi neighborhood, an area populated mostly by ethnic Hazaras, who belong to Afghanistan’s minority Shiite community.

