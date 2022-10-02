Ending the weekend with sunshine

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to a few clouds and temperatures in the 40s. Sunday afternoon will be gorgeous with a mostly sunny sky and highs climbing into the low to mid-70s.

We’ll continue to see a mix of sunshine and clouds along with high temperatures in the 70s through the first half of the workweek. However, by the middle to end of the week, a cold front is expected to move through Iowa bringing in colder temperatures with highs in the 60s on Thursday and the 50s on Friday with overnight lows in the 30s after Thursday.

