Nice weather continues, then a cool down

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Monday should be a carbon copy of Sunday’s spectacular weather across the area.

In fact, the only notable change may be a slight shift in our winds, adding more of a consistently southerly component through the day. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s after starts in the mid to upper 40s over the next few days.

A cold front arrives late Wednesday and starts to change our air mass for a while. The air from Canada will push highs well below normal for the end of the workweek, only reaching the 50s.

Despite the significant temperature change, little if any precipitation is expected.

