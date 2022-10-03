Asbury 12-year-old named Kid Captain for Iowa’s game against Illinois

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A boy from Asbury is this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday.

In a post on the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s website, staff said Cormac Faley was diagnosed and treated for leukemia at UIHC when he was 6-years-old.

Cormac finished his last treatment in October 2020. Now, he is 12-years-old, in seventh grade, and aspires to be an Iowa Hawkeyes baseball player. See his full story here.

For the past 13 college football seasons, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

