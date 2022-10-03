Starting the workweek warm, but cooler conditions are on the way

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re starting the workweek with sunshine and clouds outside the window along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. However, today will be a day where you might want a light jacket in the morning, but probably not in the afternoon! We’ll have plenty of sunshine today with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows dipping into the 40s.

Warm conditions will continue through Thursday, but a slight pattern shift is expected at the end of the week. A few cold fronts are forecasted to move through the region ushering in cooler air with highs in the 50s on Friday.

