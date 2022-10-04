Another nice one ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another nice one across southeastern Iowa with plenty of sunshine and highs well into the 70s. Clouds will build starting tonight, leading to lows only dropping to the lower 50s in most areas. Tomorrow, a weak system moves by and may feasibly generate a few isolated showers, though it does appear highs should remain into the lower 70s. A strong cold front is still on track for Thursday which will start the temperature drop and sharply increase the wind on Thursday afternoon. Gusts over 30 mph look likely! Plan for chilly conditions on Friday with a freeze likely on Friday night.

