Another nice one ahead

We have another nice one on the way. Plan on highs into the 70s yet again.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another nice one across southeastern Iowa with plenty of sunshine and highs well into the 70s. Clouds will build starting tonight, leading to lows only dropping to the lower 50s in most areas. Tomorrow, a weak system moves by and may feasibly generate a few isolated showers, though it does appear highs should remain into the lower 70s. A strong cold front is still on track for Thursday which will start the temperature drop and sharply increase the wind on Thursday afternoon. Gusts over 30 mph look likely! Plan for chilly conditions on Friday with a freeze likely on Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
Sioux City man’s ‘hairy dog’ Frank is rare breed
More dates were added to the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour due to high demand and sold-out shows...
Just announced: Reba McEntire extends tour into 2023

Latest News

Our quiet pattern holds on another day with middle 70s and a mix of sun and clouds expected...
Our weather pattern changes by the end of the week
Our quiet pattern holds on another day with middle 70s and a mix of sun and clouds expected...
First Alert Forecast
Starting the workweek warm, but cooler conditions are on the way
Starting the workweek warm, but cooler conditions are on the way
Quiet and cool tonight, again.
Nice weather continues, then a cool down