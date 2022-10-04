Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane

An Iowa woman living in Florida says she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight hours during Hurricane Ian.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Melanie Rozenbeck-Beste, from Boone, Iowa, moved with her family to Florida four months ago.

She said their home shook for hours into the night as they experienced their first hurricane ever.

She was only able to speak through the phone, as reception in the area is still minimal.

She joins many others in Florida without power, food or water.

“It was like having a tornado, that’s the comparison, it’s like having a tornado over your house for eight hours straight,” said Rozenbeck-Beste.

Her mother also moved to Florida from Boone, she also remains without power.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

