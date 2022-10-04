Our weather pattern changes by the end of the week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our quiet pattern holds on another day with middle 70s and a mix of sun and clouds expected Tuesday. Our quiet pattern holds on another day with middle 70s and a mix of sun and clouds expected Tuesday. High pressure begins to breakdown Wednesday as a cold front sweeps in. This could bring some light, spotty showers to the area. A second front Thursday brings gusty winds and cooler air behind it, sending our highs into the 50s by Friday.

