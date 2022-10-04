Our weather pattern changes by the end of the week

Our quiet pattern holds on another day with middle 70s and a mix of sun and clouds expected Tuesday.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our quiet pattern holds on another day with middle 70s and a mix of sun and clouds expected Tuesday. Our quiet pattern holds on another day with middle 70s and a mix of sun and clouds expected Tuesday. High pressure begins to breakdown Wednesday as a cold front sweeps in. This could bring some light, spotty showers to the area. A second front Thursday brings gusty winds and cooler air behind it, sending our highs into the 50s by Friday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
Sioux City man’s ‘hairy dog’ Frank is rare breed
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says

Latest News

Our quiet pattern holds on another day with middle 70s and a mix of sun and clouds expected...
First Alert Forecast
Starting the workweek warm, but cooler conditions are on the way
Starting the workweek warm, but cooler conditions are on the way
Quiet and cool tonight, again.
Nice weather continues, then a cool down
Quiet and cool tonight, again.
First Alert Forecast