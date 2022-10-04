Police: Teen daughter, boyfriend arrested after father found stabbed to death

A 15-year-old girl is accused of killing her father in Nebraska with the help of her boyfriend. (Source: KOLN)
By KOLN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska say a 15-year-old girl was arrested after her father was found stabbed to death inside an apartment.

The Lincoln Police Department reports officers responded to The Lodge Apartments, south of downtown Lincoln, after 15-year-old Sallie Gilmer called 911 saying she came home from school and found her father stabbed on Monday.

According to KOLN, officers found 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer dead inside the apartment with stab wounds.

Lincoln police said Sallie was arrested for first-degree murder after they conducted interviews and collected evidence. Sallie’s boyfriend, 16-year-old Isaac Honigschmidt, was also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting.

The two teens were booked into the Lancaster County Youth Services Center. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said they would be tried as adults due to the nature of the crime.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
Sioux City man’s ‘hairy dog’ Frank is rare breed
An Iowa woman living in Florida says she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight...
Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane

Latest News

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane was killed in the...
21-year-old deputy killed in crossfire while serving felony warrant, sheriff says
FILE - Twitter's shareholders have already approved the sale.
Musk offers to end legal fight, pay $44B to buy Twitter
The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal,...
Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation