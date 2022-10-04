Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do the same.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A report claims model Gisele Bundchen, who is the wife of NFL star Tom Brady, has hired a divorce lawyer.

People reports its sources are saying that Bundchen has hired a lawyer after months of tension with Brady.

According to the outlet, Brady is looking at doing the same while “trying to figure out what to do.”

Neither Bundchen nor Brady have responded to allegations of marital issues.

The couple has been married since 2009, but reports from last month said the two were living separately.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
Sioux City man’s ‘hairy dog’ Frank is rare breed
An Iowa woman living in Florida says she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight...
Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and...
US starts fiscal year with record $31 trillion in debt
Volunteers from the Arizona Red Cross are heading to Florida to provide relief to those...
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal,...
Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen sought in ambush outside Pa. school that killed 1, hurt 4