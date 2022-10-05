Adair County Health Department offering free flu shots at drive-through event

(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By KYOU Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KIRKSVILLE, Missouri (KYOU) - People in Kirksville can get a seasonal flu vaccine at a drive through event at the NEMO Fairgrounds through Wednesday, while supplies last.

The Adair County Health Department said the shots are free, and no registration is required, but people should bring their insurance cards.

Health department staff said the shots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until they run out of supplies. Staff request that vehicles enter and exit the fairgrounds from Patterson Street.

“The seasonal flu vaccine does not contain a live virus,” staff with the Adair County Health Department said in a post on its website. “Therefore, you cannot get the flu from the vaccine. It can protect you from getting the flu and reduce the severity of symptoms if you do get infected.”

To make the process go as quickly as possible, staff recommend printing out and completing the Flu Assessment Screening and Consent Form.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

