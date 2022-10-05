Drug overdose prevention medication approved in Des Moines school district

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa’s largest school district approved having naloxone, also known as Narcan, in all the district’s more than 60 buildings.

The nasal spray medication is designed to reverse, or block the effects of, an opioid drug overdose.

The Des Moines Public Schools board voted unanimously to approve the proposal Tuesday night.

The proposal was made by Melissa Abbot, DMPS health services supervisor.

She said having it available will help in situations where seconds matter.

“We’ve seen an opioid overdoes increase in not only our county, but state and nationally,” Abbott said. “Nurses were polled and based off what they experienced last year, it was found that Narcan would have been used as an intervention 11 times during the last school year.”

The district’s registered nurses and medically-certified building staff are qualified to administer it.

