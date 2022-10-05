A few showers may occur today, look for cooler temperatures soon

For the first time in a long while, a few showers may occur today! Plan on highs into the 70s once again.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A few light showers are still on track to move across southeastern Iowa today. Any rainfall that happens to occur in your area continues to look light and scattered overall. Plan on highs generally around 75 this afternoon. Late tonight, we can’t totally rule out some patches of fog. Tomorrow, our highs will likely be hit around lunchtime, then the temperatures will probably start falling. Winds will increase as well as a cold front moves through. This will lead to a hard freeze in many areas by Friday night into Saturday morning. Look for temperatures to rebound this weekend.

