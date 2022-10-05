House explodes in Wapello County

CHILLICOTHE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately noon, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that a house in the 300 block of High Street exploded.

Deputies arrived and found a male near the residence injured. He was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals. He has not been named and his condition is unknown.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

