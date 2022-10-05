Isolated showers return Wednesday

Isolated showers return Wednesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The dry weather pattern finally comes to an end on Wednesday due to a cold front that will move through the region. Most of tonight looks dry, however, isolated showers are expected to move into the area early Wednesday morning with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Light, scattered showers are possible on and off Wednesday afternoon with highs climbing into the mid 70s. Pockets of sunshine are possible Wednesday afternoon, but there will be more clouds than sun.

Cooler temperatures return to Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri after Thursday with highs in the 50s and Friday and in the 60s during the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
Sioux City man’s ‘hairy dog’ Frank is rare breed
An Iowa woman living in Florida says she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight...
Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane

Latest News

kyou wx
Another nice one ahead
Our quiet pattern holds on another day with middle 70s and a mix of sun and clouds expected...
Our weather pattern changes by the end of the week
Our quiet pattern holds on another day with middle 70s and a mix of sun and clouds expected...
First Alert Forecast
Starting the workweek warm, but cooler conditions are on the way
Starting the workweek warm, but cooler conditions are on the way