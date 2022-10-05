Isolated showers return Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The dry weather pattern finally comes to an end on Wednesday due to a cold front that will move through the region. Most of tonight looks dry, however, isolated showers are expected to move into the area early Wednesday morning with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Light, scattered showers are possible on and off Wednesday afternoon with highs climbing into the mid 70s. Pockets of sunshine are possible Wednesday afternoon, but there will be more clouds than sun.

Cooler temperatures return to Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri after Thursday with highs in the 50s and Friday and in the 60s during the weekend.

