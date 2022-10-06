Animal Rescue League of Iowa saves 19 cats, kittens from feces-filled apartment

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Johnston Police Department rescued 19 cats and kittens from filthy conditions at an apartment in Johnston on Tuesday.

In a press release, the ARL said the team the animals were abandoned with no food or water. The team found one kitten, about 4-6 weeks old, that had died.

“It wasn’t only what the ARL Rescue Team saw that was horrifying, it was also the smell of the feces-filled apartment that assaulted their noses and the heavy ammonia in the air that caused their eyes to burn. There was no doubt the situation was dire,” said Tom Colvin, CEO at the ARL.

The ARL team said the cats were thin, with visible scrapes or wounds, possibly from fighting each other in the food scarce conditions. The team said the apartment was covered in trash, feces, cockroaches and more.

The cats and kittens had eye infections, gum infections, upper respiratory infections, ear mites, worms and other conditions.

An investigation into the situation is ongoing.

