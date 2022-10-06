Cold air continues to invade the region

Colder air continues to enter the area.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will continue to fall in the immediate future, with some chilly nights ahead especially.

Lows tonight fall toward the upper 30s or lower 40s as winds stay notable through the evening, but become lighter later on. Highs on Friday, under partly cloudy skies, are still expected to struggle into the mid 50s. This sets up a potential for frost or freezing conditions by Friday night into Saturday morning, as lows dip into the upper 20s or lower 30s.

Then, the warm-up is back on, with highs returning to the 70s by Sunday. Some showers are possible by Tuesday into Wednesday, but the chance does not look very high at this point.

