Cold front crashes through on Thursday, bringing chilly air

A cold front moves through on Thursday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front brings a substantial change to the region, with chillier air paying a visit for a couple of days.

We will still likely reach the low 70s for highs on Thursday as the front moves through toward lunchtime, bringing in gustier winds to wrap up the day. Highs Friday and Saturday will be held back significantly, only reaching the 50s and 60s, respectively. A heavy frost is likely Saturday morning.

Temperatures return to the 70s after that, with a chance for rain also returning by the middle of the following week.

