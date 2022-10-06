Wind picks up this afternoon as a cold front arrives

Look for a quiet day, though the wind will pick up a bit here this afternoon. Plan on highs into the lower 70s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are watching a cold front making steady progress our way and there’s a good chance we’ll hit our highs around lunchtime or early afternoon. Later this afternoon, clouds will build, wind will pick up and the temperatures will slowly fall. Look for lows tonight into the 30s. Tomorrow, highs will stay in the 50s with a hard freeze likely tomorrow night as lows fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Our weekend looks good overall with highs into the lower 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

