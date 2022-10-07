Freeze likely tonight, warming trend follows

A freeze is likely tonight, with warming temperatures heading through the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Freezing conditions are likely across the area overnight, bringing our growing season mostly to an end.

Expect lows to reach or dip below the 32-degree mark under clear skies and light winds. Highs bounce back decently on Saturday into the 60s, with a return to the 70s for a while starting on Sunday. Quiet weather reigns with ample sunshine until Tuesday, when a few shower chances enter the mix.

This eventually leads to a cooler air mass by the end of next week again, as highs dip into the 60s.

