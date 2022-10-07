Freezing warning issued for tonight, nice weekend ahead

Plan on a cooler day with highs into the 50s. A freeze warning has been issued for tonight!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today will be the coldest of the next seven days. Plan on highs only into the mid-50s with a mix of sun and clouds. A freeze warning has been issued for the entire area tonight as temperatures should range from the mid-20s in rural and low-lying areas to the lower 30s elsewhere. Plan on a very nice weekend with highs into the lower 60s tomorrow afternoon and lower 70s Sunday afternoon. Looking ahead to next week, plan on mainly dry conditions with only low chances of rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday along the next cold front.

