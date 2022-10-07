Iowa State University to celebrate Jack Trice’s legacy

Iowa State University is planning to celebrate one of its most notable alums throughout next year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University is planning to celebrate one of its most notable alumni throughout next year.

It will be 100 years since Jack Trice sustained major injuries during a football game and died at the age of 21.

Trice was the University’s first African American athlete. He is already the namesake for the football stadium.

It is the only stadium at a major U.S. football school that is named after a Black man.

The campus plans to commemorate Trice’s life both on and off the field.

A section of street north of Jack Trice Stadium will be renamed Jack Trice Way to commemorate his legacy.

There are plans for a new art installation as well as a museum exhibit and a lecture series about his life.

The Cyclones will also wear throwback uniforms for one of their home games.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
CandyStore.com put together a list of the top Halloween candies across the country.
Iowa’s most popular Halloween candy revealed
Southwest Airlines announced its largest winter sale of the year is available until the end of...
Southwest Airlines announces winter sale with flights as low as $29