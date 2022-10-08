A crisp start to the weekend

A crisp start to the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a cold morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with most of us waking up to temperatures in the 30s and a clear sky. We’ll enjoy a crisp fall day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Lows tonight will only be slightly warmer than last night in the upper 30s and low 40s with a mostly clear sky.

It will be a chilly morning as you head out the door for church and errands on Sunday. However, Sunday afternoon will be much warmer than Saturday afternoon with highs rising into the 70s.

We’ll continue to have highs in the 70s for the next several days with a chance for rain returning on Tuesday & Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
Temperatures near or below freezing tonight.
Freeze likely tonight, warming trend follows
Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, is charged with second-degree murder.
Mom charged with murder in hot car death of 6-month-old daughter
A family in West Virginia says 14-year-old Hayden Hunt suffered temporary paralysis after...
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot

Latest News

Temperatures near or below freezing tonight.
Freeze likely tonight, warming trend follows
Temperatures near or below freezing tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Freezing warning issued for tonight, nice weekend ahead
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight.
Cold air continues to invade the region