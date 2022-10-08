N. Korea launches missile toward sea after US-S. Korea drills

FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and South Korean navy ships during the joint naval exercises between the United States and South Korea in waters off South Korea's eastern coast in South Korea, on Sept. 29, 2022.(South Korea Navy/Yonhap via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made early Sunday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

The Japanese government also says North Korea has fired a possible ballistic missile.

The launch is the North’s sixth round of weapons tests in two weeks and came hours after the United States and South Korea wrapped a new round of naval drills off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast.

