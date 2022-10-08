Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley

Chuck Grassley
Chuck Grassley(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrats had high hopes earlier in the campaign season of unseating seven-term Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, but they seem to be fading. When Michael Franken won the June primary, those hopes were growing. The retired Navy admiral beat a better-known former congresswoman by winning in conservative areas and taking moderate stands on issues that Democrats believed could make inroads against the 89-year-old Grassley.

But last month, a police report was released alleging Franken kissed a former campaign aide without permission. Franken’s campaign has denied the claim and the police called it unfounded. Still, the matter seems to have damaged Franken’s prospects as Iowa Democrats try to reverse a decadeslong slide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in West Virginia says 14-year-old Hayden Hunt suffered temporary paralysis after...
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says
Temperatures near or below freezing tonight.
Freeze likely tonight, warming trend follows
Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, is charged with second-degree murder.
Mom charged with murder in hot car death of 6-month-old daughter
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot

Latest News

Paddlers on the Cedar River now will be floating on designated waters.
Paddlers celebrate new Cedar River water trail
A crisp start to the weekend
A crisp start to the weekend
Volunteers distributed these flyers on Friday in an attempt to locate Payer.
Native American women go missing at an alarming rate, including a new case from Sioux City
Authorities are investigating after a man fell from a top tier to a lower tier Saturday at Jack...
Iowa State University to celebrate Jack Trice’s legacy