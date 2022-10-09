A beautiful Sunday to end the weekend

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -This afternoon will be warmer than the last few days with highs in the low 70s across the region and a sunny sky. Tonight, will be warmer as well with lows in the low 40s.

Our sunny and warmer pattern will continue on Monday. However, showers and storms are expected to return Tuesday and Wednesday as a few fronts move through the Midwest. Cooler temperatures will return starting on Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

