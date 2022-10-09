Nice weather to continue, with rain chance next week
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures turn a bit warmer to end the weekend and start the work week, gradually building toward a rain chance.
Lows on Sunday morning fall toward the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is already a warmer start than Saturday. We’ll also be headed toward highs in the 70s, starting Sunday and lasting through at least Tuesday. Sunshine will be abundant on Sunday and Monday.
A shower chance develops on Tuesday as a storm system approaches. More rain is possible on Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but then drier air begins to move in behind a cold front. Stronger winds should kick in on Thursday, ushering in cooler highs for the rest of our 7-day forecast.
