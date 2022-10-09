Nice weather to continue, with rain chance next week

Another nice day to end the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures turn a bit warmer to end the weekend and start the work week, gradually building toward a rain chance.

Lows on Sunday morning fall toward the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is already a warmer start than Saturday. We’ll also be headed toward highs in the 70s, starting Sunday and lasting through at least Tuesday. Sunshine will be abundant on Sunday and Monday.

A shower chance develops on Tuesday as a storm system approaches. More rain is possible on Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but then drier air begins to move in behind a cold front. Stronger winds should kick in on Thursday, ushering in cooler highs for the rest of our 7-day forecast.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in West Virginia says 14-year-old Hayden Hunt suffered temporary paralysis after...
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says
Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
Temperatures near or below freezing tonight.
Freeze likely tonight, warming trend follows
Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, is charged with second-degree murder.
Mom charged with murder in hot car death of 6-month-old daughter
Volunteers distributed these flyers on Friday in an attempt to locate Payer.
Native American women go missing at an alarming rate, including a new case from Sioux City

Latest News

Another cool night ahead.
First Alert Forecast
A crisp start to the weekend
A crisp start to the weekend
Temperatures near or below freezing tonight.
Freeze likely tonight, warming trend follows
Temperatures near or below freezing tonight.
First Alert Forecast