Nice weather to continue, with rain chance next week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures turn a bit warmer to end the weekend and start the work week, gradually building toward a rain chance.

Lows on Sunday morning fall toward the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is already a warmer start than Saturday. We’ll also be headed toward highs in the 70s, starting Sunday and lasting through at least Tuesday. Sunshine will be abundant on Sunday and Monday.

A shower chance develops on Tuesday as a storm system approaches. More rain is possible on Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but then drier air begins to move in behind a cold front. Stronger winds should kick in on Thursday, ushering in cooler highs for the rest of our 7-day forecast.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.