Another mild afternoon ahead, windy and cooler later this week

Plan on another nice day as highs push well into the 70s this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today continues to look like a sunny and nice one with highs into the upper 70s. Another quiet night is also likely. Tomorrow, a warm front moves across southeastern Iowa and as humidity climbs, a few isolated storms may flare up. A cold front is still on track to move through tomorrow night into Wednesday which may also generate a few showers or storms. At this time, activity is expected to be light with overall rainfall amounts confined to a few tenths of an inch, if that. As these fronts move through, you’ll notice the wind both days with gusts of 25+ mph likely. Thursday will be dominated by gusty northwest winds of 30+ mph and cool highs around 60.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteers distributed these flyers on Friday in an attempt to locate Payer.
Native American women go missing at an alarming rate, including a new case from Sioux City
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
A beautiful Sunday to end the weekend
A beautiful Sunday to end the weekend
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says

Latest News

Clear skies and cool temperatures overnight.
More nice weather starts the work week
Clear skies and cool temperatures overnight.
First Alert Forecast
A beautiful Sunday to end the weekend
A beautiful Sunday to end the weekend
Another cool night ahead.
Nice weather to continue, with rain chance next week