Former Miss. governor subpoenaed about Brett Favre welfare scandal

FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8, 2020, in his office at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The former Mississippi governor is facing a subpoena related to Brett Favre.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Phil Bryant, the former Mississippi governor, is facing a subpoena related to Brett Favre.

The NFL Hall of Famer is caught up in a civil suit over an alleged scandal that involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families.

Attorneys for the defendant, Austin Smith, said they want to see communications between the ex-governor and athlete.

The state is suing Smith for the return of more than $425,000.

It’s also accusing Favre of pressuring a company in which he was invested to seek nonprofit money.

An attorney for Favre declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteers distributed these flyers on Friday in an attempt to locate Payer.
Native American women go missing at an alarming rate, including a new case from Sioux City
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
A beautiful Sunday to end the weekend
A beautiful Sunday to end the weekend
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says

Latest News

TV9 viewer Rhonda Brimeyer send us this photo of the fall colors on the Mississippi River in...
Best times to enjoy the fall colors in eastern Iowa
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
Cattle is seen grazing in Texas in this file photo. Many scientists say heat waves have become...
UN, Red Cross seek better preparation for future heat waves
The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.
Postal Service proposes price increases