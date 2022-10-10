More nice weather starts the work week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Weather conditions will be little changed for Monday as compared to Sunday, but bigger changes follow soon behind.

Expect a start in the upper 30s or lower 40s under mostly clear skies. Temperatures warm up efficiently back into the mid to upper 70s with a slight southerly breeze. Clouds will start to increase Monday night, with a chance for showers by Tuesday morning.

A cold front approaches from the northwest later Tuesday night into Wednesday, carrying a chance for some more showers or even a few storms. The bigger impact from this front will be the temperature change; a windy Thursday helps usher in a Canadian air mass, dropping highs back toward the low 60s.

A reinforcing shot of cool air heads for the region by the end of next weekend.

