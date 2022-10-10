More nice weather starts the work week

More pleasant and warm weather ahead to kick off the work week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Weather conditions will be little changed for Monday as compared to Sunday, but bigger changes follow soon behind.

Expect a start in the upper 30s or lower 40s under mostly clear skies. Temperatures warm up efficiently back into the mid to upper 70s with a slight southerly breeze. Clouds will start to increase Monday night, with a chance for showers by Tuesday morning.

A cold front approaches from the northwest later Tuesday night into Wednesday, carrying a chance for some more showers or even a few storms. The bigger impact from this front will be the temperature change; a windy Thursday helps usher in a Canadian air mass, dropping highs back toward the low 60s.

A reinforcing shot of cool air heads for the region by the end of next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteers distributed these flyers on Friday in an attempt to locate Payer.
Native American women go missing at an alarming rate, including a new case from Sioux City
A family in West Virginia says 14-year-old Hayden Hunt suffered temporary paralysis after...
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
Eastern Iowa woman 'obsessed with basil'
Eastern Iowa woman ‘obsessed with basil’

Latest News

Clear skies and cool temperatures overnight.
First Alert Forecast
A beautiful Sunday to end the weekend
A beautiful Sunday to end the weekend
Another cool night ahead.
Nice weather to continue, with rain chance next week
Another cool night ahead.
First Alert Forecast