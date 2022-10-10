A partly cloudy sky is expected Tuesday, but showers possible Tuesday night

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We started the workweek off beautifully across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky and lows dropping into the 50s. We’ll see more clouds on Tuesday compared to Monday with a partly cloudy sky and highs rising into the mid to upper 70s.

However, the pattern will change on Tuesday night as a cold front travels through the Midwest bringing in a chance for rain Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. After the front, cooler air returns with highs on Wednesday in the upper 60s. A second cold front will bring even colder air for the end of the week with highs in the low 60s Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.