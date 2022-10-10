Suspected human remains found at Clinton County landfill

Investigation
Investigation(WITN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton County deputies are investigating after employees at the Clinton County Landfill found possible human remains Saturday.

The employees found told deputies they found it before 11 a.m. on Oct. 8 and contacted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police, according to a media release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The remains are believed to be human and have been turned over to the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

According to deputies, law enforcement coordinated a landfill search where the remains were found with the help of a 30-member search team. No word on what, if anything else, they found.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing, with help from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 563-242-9211 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-883-8015.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteers distributed these flyers on Friday in an attempt to locate Payer.
Native American women go missing at an alarming rate, including a new case from Sioux City
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, is charged with felony interference with custody, authorities said.
Woman arrested after refusing to let children leave sleepover, police say
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did...
Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were...
Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit
Ottumwa School District uses translation earbuds to help students learning English
Ottumwa School District uses translation earbuds to help students learning English
A partly cloudy sky is expected Tuesday, but showers possible Tuesday night
A partly cloudy sky is expected Tuesday, but showers possible Tuesday night