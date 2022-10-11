Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity

Ames Police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did not die as a result of a crime.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did not die as a result of a crime, according to the Des Moines Register.

Emma Timmer, 20, was found dead on an apartment balcony near Welch Avenue and Knapp Street on Aug. 10. She lived in the apartment above where she was found.

Her autopsy found injuries consistent with a fall from the balcony above. That’s listed as her cause of death.

Police said they didn’t find any evidence of a crime.

