Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were...
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday.

Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, for a complaint of a suspicious odor.

Deputies met with the manager of the storage facility and the owner of the storage unit where the smell was coming from, deputies said in a media release.

The owner of the unit unlocked it for deputies and said the smell was from an opossum that had died in the unit.

Deputies asked the owner to open a large box inside the unit. According to deputies, the owner said there was a body inside the box.

Investigators, including the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations unit, were called.

According to deputies, decomposed human remains were found inside the box. Due to the condition of the body, deputies were not able to make an identification.

The owner of the storage unit was detained and later taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for medical resaons, deputies said.

No charges have been filed at this time due to medical conditions, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing. No other informaiton was release.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteers distributed these flyers on Friday in an attempt to locate Payer.
Native American women go missing at an alarming rate, including a new case from Sioux City
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, is charged with felony interference with custody, authorities said.
Woman arrested after refusing to let children leave sleepover, police say
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did...
Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Ottumwa School District uses translation earbuds to help students learning English
Ottumwa School District uses translation earbuds to help students learning English
A partly cloudy sky is expected Tuesday, but showers possible Tuesday night
A partly cloudy sky is expected Tuesday, but showers possible Tuesday night