Showers possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s been a gray day with pockets of sunshine across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

Overnight, lows will cool into the mid-50s with showers possible late as a cold front travels through the Midwest. Showers will continue to move through our area early Wednesday morning as you head to work and school. However, the rain will gradually move to the east by the early afternoon, ushering in some sunshine before another round of isolated showers moves in during the evening. Temperatures on Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday in the upper 60s and low 70s.

After Wednesday, much colder air will settle in with highs in the 50s and 60s Thursday and through the beginning of next week.

