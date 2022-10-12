Artemis I moon rocket gets new launch date

Hurricane Ian caused NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, delaying...
Hurricane Ian caused NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, delaying the launch until November.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has set a new launch attempt date for the Artemis I mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The agency announced it will try again in the early hours of Nov. 14.

The uncrewed mission is just the start of a program that aims to return people to the moon.

Getting this first mission off the ground to test the rocket, spacecraft and subsystems has been a trying endeavor.

A series of issues, including a faulty sensor, a fuel leak and severe weather, has caused NASA to abandon previous launches.

The new timeline means the system could roll out to the launch pad as soon as Nov. 4 and return to Earth on Dec. 9.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteers distributed these flyers on Friday in an attempt to locate Payer.
Native American women go missing at an alarming rate, including a new case from Sioux City
Ames police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did...
Ames police: Iowa State student death not due to criminal activity
Ottumwa School District uses translation earbuds to help students learning English
Ottumwa School District uses translation earbuds to help students learning English
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Showers possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning
Showers possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning

Latest News

prescriptions
Listening to America: Healthcare
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Judge: Trump must sit for deposition in defamation lawsuit
The kitten is believed to be a 6-month-old female and is now named Buzz Lightyear.
Animal rescuers save stray kitten with glass jar stuck on its head
Tasks like taking care of children and pets, cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry must be done,...
How much time the average American spends on chores
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy